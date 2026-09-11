Karnataka minister receives study report on Urdu medium education

Bengaluru: Karnataka School Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa on Thursday received a study report on the status of Urdu medium education in the state, highlighting issues faced by students and teachers and measures needed to improve educational quality.
The "Study Report-2025", prepared by Anjuman Taraqqi Urdu (Hind), Karnataka, Bengaluru, was handed over to Bangarappa at the office of Legislative Council Chairman Saleem Ahmed.
The report examines the current status of Urdu-medium education in Karnataka and covers various aspects, including problems faced by students and teachers and the need for improvements in the quality of education, a press release said.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.