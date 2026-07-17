Karnataka Deputy CM announces attendance relaxation for students participating in sporting events

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara on Thursday said students participating in state, national-level and international-level sports competitions will receive 15 and 25 per cent attendance relaxation respectively.
Parameshwara, who is also minister in charge of the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports, said the government is planning to organise for the first time, an "International Youth Festival" that will showcase Karnataka's culture, sports, and the ideas and aspirations of youth. The festival is proposed to be held in December or January, 2027.
"The Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports plays a vital role in society. Nearly 65 per cent of the population is below 35 years of age, and these young people must be engaged in the development of the state and the nation. By the time they complete their graduation and become eligible to vote, they should be contributing meaningfully to society. With this objective, the department has launched several programmes," Parameshwara said.
Speaking to reporters here, he said that students participating in state and national-level sports competitions will receive 15 per cent attendance relaxation, while those participating in international sports events will receive 25 per cent attendance relaxation.
"The measure has been implemented with immediate effect, and a Government Order has been issued," he added.
Stating that even if student sportspersons have only 50 per cent attendance, they should be allowed to appear for examinations, the Deputy CM said, many students miss classes because they represent the state and the country in national competitions.
He noted that he himself had experienced similar challenges during his student days.
"No student should be deprived of writing examinations because of sporting commitments. Accordingly, attendance relaxation has been extended to sportspersons excelling in 34 different sports disciplines, and a list of eligible sports competitions has also been notified," he said.
Pointing out that the government is also giving high priority to providing employment opportunities to accomplished sportspersons, Parameshwara said, recruitment is underway for 72,000 vacant posts across various state government departments.
The State Cabinet has approved 2 per cent reservation for sportspersons in these recruitments, and a draft notification has already been issued, he said.
"After considering objections and suggestions from the public and sportspersons, the final notification will be released shortly," he added.
Under the 2 per cent sports reservation, around 2,000 posts will become available to sportspersons. Medal winners representing Karnataka in the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and Asian Para Games are also being appointed directly to Group A and Group B posts under a special recruitment drive. Appointment orders have already been issued to 13 sportspersons, of whom 11 have joined service, he said.
He further announced that sportspersons representing Karnataka in the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and Asian Para Games will receive a special incentive of Rs 5 lakh. "This incentive is in addition to the existing cash rewards awarded to medal winners."
The Deputy CM said the Finance Department has approved the recruitment of coaches to fill vacant positions in the Sports Department, and recruitment to 50 permanent coaching posts will be taken up shortly.
From this year onwards, Dasara Sports Meets will also be organised in a systematic manner beginning at the taluk level, he said.
The Deputy CM said that sports infrastructure is being developed at 32 locations across the state at a cost of Rs 36 crore, and several additional initiatives have also been announced in this year's Budget.
Stating that the government has taken major steps to promote sports in Karnataka, he said the Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru will be redeveloped under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model with international-standard infrastructure.
Facilities required to host the Commonwealth Games and other international sporting events will also be created. "A final decision on the project will be taken by the Cabinet," he said.
Parameshwara said that the sporting awards like -- Ekalavya Award, Kreeda Ratna Award, Kreeda Poshaka Award, and Lifetime Achievement Award -- which have remained pending for the last two years, will be presented on August 29, the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.