Karnataka Cabinet approves recruitment of 15,000 teachers, clears AI Centre of Excellence at IIIT Raichur

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Sunday announced a slew of Cabinet decisions, including approval for the Karnataka Agritech Mission-2026 and recruitment of 15,000 teachers.

He also said that the cabinet ratified the Governor's suspension of the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) Chairman Shivashankarappa S Sahukar.

Addressing reporters after the Cabinet meeting, Shivakumar said the government had also approved welfare initiatives for backward classes and nomadic communities, sanctioned new medical infrastructure and cleared irrigation and road development projects.

"These are the major decisions we have taken in today's Cabinet meeting," the chief minister said.