K'taka Assembly debates if students should clean school premises to foster hygiene

Speaker U T Khader said that he too had cleaned his school premises during his school days. "Is there a problem if children sweep the school premises?" he asked.

"We have learned in school by doing such things," Khader said, adding that it was all right for schoolchildren to clean classrooms.

"All of us, even having studied in the convent system, waking up at 7 am, we had to clean our grounds and classrooms, even the toilets. Now there are neither D group workers in schools (government schools), nor you (government) giving permission (for children to do it), " he said.

Responding, Minister Madhu Bangarappa said that there is no proposal regarding D group workers, but for the maintenance of schools. "There is a need for it."