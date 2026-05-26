K-Quiz India 2026 to bring Korean language, culture to Delhi NCR students at JNU

The Korean Education Centre in India (KEC India), under the Embassy of the Republic of Korea, is set to organise “K-Quiz India 2026 – The 1st Korean Language & Culture Quiz Championship for Indian School Students” at Jawaharlal Nehru University on May 26. The event will bring together students from 12 schools across Delhi NCR in a celebration of Korean language, culture and interactive learning.

Designed as more than a conventional quiz competition, the event will feature multimedia-based learning activities, cultural exchange sessions, K-pop performances and digital quiz formats aimed at making language learning more immersive and student-friendly.

“One of the major highlights of the championship will be an immersive multimedia quiz segment featuring specially filmed videos from iconic Korean destinations,” the organisers said. These include locations such as Gyeongbokgung Palace, Insadong, Bukchon Hanok Village and Gwangjang Market.

According to the organisers, the quiz has been specially designed to move “beyond textbook-style learning” by encouraging students to engage with Korean culture through “vivid real-life visuals and interactive multimedia content.”

Around 50 contestants from participating schools will use handheld clicker devices to answer questions live on stage, with scores displayed instantly in real time. Organisers said the technology-driven format is intended to create “an energetic atmosphere while promoting teamwork, participation, and innovative learning experiences.”

The event will also include performances by students from five KEC Pilot Schools, featuring Korean traditional fan dances, Indian classical dance, K-pop acts and Indo-Korean musical fusion presentations.

The initiative comes amid growing interest in Korean language and culture among Indian students, driven by the popularity of K-pop, Korean dramas and increasing academic and cultural collaborations between India and South Korea.

According to the organisers, K-Quiz India 2026 aims to become “a meaningful platform where students, teachers, and schools can come together through Korean language and culture while promoting friendship and mutual understanding between India and Korea.”

Officials said the championship is part of broader efforts by KEC India to expand Korean language education and create more interactive cultural learning opportunities for young learners across India.