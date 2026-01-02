K-pop popular BTS confirms March 2026 comeback nearly after four-year hiatus

The March 2026 comeback will bring an end to BTS's four-year hiatus since they joined the country's mandatory military services. Since then, fans have been eagerly waiting for the beloved K-pop stars RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.



According to Billboard, the band will release a new album on March 20, 2026, their first since 2022's 'Proof', after which they paused group activities.



Besides military services, the members were also engaged in a multitude of solo projects.

