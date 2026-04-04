School fees, stalled bill, and a ‘hidden nexus’: Kavitha raises pressure on Telangana govt

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 4 (ANI): Telangana Jagruti President K Kavitha has alleged a nexus between the state government and corporate educational institutions, demanding immediate legislative intervention to regulate rising school fees.

According to a press release, Kavitha called for convening a special Assembly session to address what she termed as the "exploitation" of poor and middle-class families through exorbitant fees charged by private institutions. She questioned the government's priorities, asking why urgency was shown in convening special Parliament sessions for the Women's Reservation Bill but not for addressing the concerns of lakhs of affected families in Telangana.

Kavitha urged the immediate introduction of a fee regulation law, highlighting that the draft bill prepared by the Telangana Education Commission has remained pending for several months. She criticised the Chief Minister's silence on the issue, stating that the delay reflects neglect towards economically vulnerable sections. "Such indifference amounts to betrayal," she said, as per the press release.

Alleging a "hidden nexus" with corporate education lobbies, Kavitha said that despite the draft bill being ready, private institutions have continued to impose steep fee hikes. She expressed concern that these unchecked increases are eroding the lifetime savings of common families, while the government has allegedly kept the bill on hold.

"Is there any understanding or secret agreement with corporate educational institutions?" she questioned, reiterating that the government must act if it is sincere about protecting citizens' interests.

The press release further informed that Telangana Jagruti, in association with Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS), will organise a round table meeting titled "Save Singareni" on April 5, 2026, at Banjara Hills in Hyderabad.

As per the release, the meeting will be attended by Kavitha, HMS General Secretary Riaz Ahmed, and leaders from various labour unions. Key issues to be discussed include the functioning of the medical board in Singareni Collieries Company Limited, pending government dues, alias name issues, compassionate appointments, and measures for the organisation's sustainability.