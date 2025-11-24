Jyotiraditya applauds India's blind women's cricket team for T20 World Cup win



In addition to Scindia and Siddaramaiah, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo also extended his congratulations to the Indian team.

Vishnu Deo praised the team, saying they have made the entire nation proud.



"I congratulate the Indian team who has made the entire nation proud," Vishnu Deo said while speaking to reporters.



Coming to the India vs Nepal final match, India won the toss and opted to bowl first. India's bowling attack delivered an excellent performance, restricting Nepal to 114/5 in 20 overs. In response, India's batters cruised through the chase, bringing up 100 runs within the first 10 overs.

Opener Phula Saren led the charge with a match-winning 44 off 27 balls, featuring four boundaries, guiding India to the target in the 13th over.