Justice must be ensured for youth in PSC irregularities: Kerala BJP

Thiruvananthapuram: A BJP delegation on Thursday met the Governor and briefed him on the alleged irregularities in the Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC).
Speaking to the media after the meeting, BJP state president and MLA Rajeev Chandrasekhar said the delegation had apprised the Governor of the seriousness of the PSC recruitment scam and urged him to take strong follow-up action to ensure justice for the youth through the legal system.
Governor Om Prakash Mathur said he shared the stand taken by former Governor Rajendra Arlekar on the PSC issue and would adopt a position that would provide relief to young people seeking employment, Chandrasekhar said.
Arlekar had written a letter to President Droupadi Murmu recommending the removal of Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) Chairman M.R. Baiju and the commission members just before he moved out as Governor of Tamil Nadu, after a scam broke out in the rank list of the Kerala State Planning Board.
Chandrasekhar was accompanied by BJP legislature party leader B.B. Gopakumar, BJP national executive member and fellow legislator V. Muraleedharan, Yuva Morcha in-charge advocate P. Sudheer and Yuva Morcha state vice-president Shijil.
Chandrasekhar also criticised Lok Sabha leader of the opposition Rahul Gandhi, saying that while he travelled across the country speaking about “Chhatron Ki Goonj” (the voice of students), he remained silent on the PSC irregularities in Kerala and the injustice faced by students.
He said the Congress leadership, which spoke up for students' rights, should adopt the same position on the problems faced by young people in Kerala.
The public should recognise these contradictions in the Congress's political stand, he said, demanding urgent government intervention to address the grievances of PSC rank holders and protect their future.
Chandrasekhar said the BJP would continue to take a strong stand on the issue until justice was delivered to the youth. B.B. Gopakumar, MLA, said the government led by Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan had failed to address the demands of PSC rank holders who had shaved their heads as part of their protest to draw the government's attention to their plight.
He alleged that the government had remained indifferent to the issue for nearly 150 days and acted only after the Governor recommended action to the President under Article 317 of the Constitution.
From the outset, the BJP had demanded a comprehensive investigation into the PSC irregularities and action against those responsible, Gopakumar said.
The BJP’s move comes at a time when the PSC chairman Dr M.R.Baiju and three other PSC members were questioned by the SIT of the Crime Branch probing the Planning Board fiasco.
On Wednesday, the SIT arrested a retired PSC employee and has charged another serving employee, who is presently on the run.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.