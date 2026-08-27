Justice Mukta Gupta to head IIT Delhi student death probe

New Delhi [India], August 27 (ANI): IIT Delhi has constituted a final external inquiry committee to investigate the death of 31-year-old MSc Physics student Rishikesh Kumar, with retired Delhi High Court judge Justice Mukta Gupta appointed as the chairperson, sources at the institute said on Thursday.

The committee also includes Professor Pratap Sharan, Head of the Department of Psychiatry at AIIMS New Delhi, four student representatives, and the IIT Delhi Registrar, who will serve as the secretary and convenor of the panel, sources added.

The committee will interact with relevant students, faculty members and concerned administrative offices, review existing protocols and processes, and submit recommendations to strengthen student support systems. The panel has been requested to complete its report within two weeks, sources added.

Earlier, the chairperson proposed by IIT Delhi, former Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar, recused himself from the committee, citing prior commitments, sources confirmed to ANI. Following this, the institute appointed Justice Mukta Gupta as the new chairperson.

The earlier inquiry committee was announced by IIT Delhi Director Professor Rangan Banerjee through an email to students following protests by students who had demanded an independent probe into Rishikesh Kumar's death, the resignation of the Dean of Student Welfare, and financial assistance for the deceased student's family.

Students had also raised objections over the initial composition of the committee and demanded that it be headed by a former High Court judge.

In a statement issued earlier, IIT Delhi said the external inquiry committee would examine the circumstances leading to the incident and identify measures required to improve student support mechanisms.

The institute had also proposed appointing an external ombudsperson to address student grievances that remain unresolved through existing internal systems.

According to IIT Delhi, Rishikesh joined the institute in July 2025 and was staying in a hostel on campus. The institute said that after concerns were raised by fellow students following Holi celebrations earlier this year, he was referred to the institute hospital and later received treatment at a specialised hospital for about a month.

The institute said his requests to withdraw from the second and third semesters were approved, and he received counselling and treatment support from institute counsellors and doctors during July and August.

IIT Delhi also said it was extending financial support to Rishikesh's family through contributions from faculty members, students and staff.

Rishikesh Kumar died on August 22 after falling from the sixth floor of the Lecture Hall Complex (LHC) at IIT Delhi. Police have said that no suicide note was recovered and the circumstances surrounding his death are being investigated.

(ANI)