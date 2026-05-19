Justice Manmohan calls for enforceable AI accountability laws

In his Welcome Address, Prof. (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar, Founding Vice Chancellor, O.P. Jindal Global University, said, “This is an occasion of remembrance, gratitude, and reflection, a tribute to a statesman, a constitutionalist, a mentor, an institution builder, and above all, a remarkable human being. It was a dream to be able to come to India and be part of an effort to build a world-class university. I had not known H.R. Bhardwaj before. I wrote to him and shared with him the idea of creating a university in India. This is how the idea of establishing O.P. Jindal Global University began. I want to begin by expressing this deep sense of institutional gratitude from the bottom of my heart and also from the hearts of more than 16,000 students, 4,000 faculty members, and the staff of O. P. Jindal Global University. Dr. Bhardwaj believed that India deserved a truly global university. A university rooted in Indian values but globally engaged. A university committed to constitutional morality, public service, and intellectual excellence. He had extraordinary faith in the transformative power of youth and education. Bharadwaj's contribution is quite extraordinary. He had a deep commitment to the Constitution of India and dedicated his life to preserving democratic values. He oversaw significant legal and judicial reforms and promoted modernization within legal institutions. He supported the expansion of legal aid and initiatives and was a strong advocate for world-class legal education in India. A number of his writings, including books, reflected the idea of India's history, civilization, and heritage. He believed education must cultivate humanity and compassion. Legacies survive not only through institutions, but through families preserved through values and memories, and today I also pay tribute to his family for their support.”