Justice A Muhamed Mustaque appointed as Chief Justice of Sikkim HC

In a post on social media platform ‘X’, Union Minister of State (I/C) for Law & Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal announced that the President, in exercise of the powers conferred by the Constitution of India and in consultation with the Chief Justice of India (CJI), was pleased to appoint Justice Muhamed Mustaque Ayumantakath, Judge of the Kerala High Court, as the Chief Justice of the Sikkim High Court with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office.