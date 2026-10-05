Junior tennis players to secure targeted development grants at 31st Fenesta Open

Ajay Shriram, Chairman & Senior Managing Director, DCM Shriram Ltd., said, “The Fenesta Open has been closely associated with the growth of Indian tennis for many years. Our endeavour has always been to provide players with a strong national platform to compete and demonstrate their potential. With this additional scholarship, we are taking that commitment a step further by supporting players beyond the Championship and contributing to their continued development. We believe sustained support at the right stage can make a meaningful difference to a player’s sporting journey.”