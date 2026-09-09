Junior doctors in Madhya Pradesh win Rs 21,500 monthly stipend revision after police clash

Bhopal, Sep 9 (IANS): The Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday agreed to raise the monthly stipend of MBBS intern doctors to Rs 21,500, following their three-day agitation demanding an increase in remuneration.
The decision was taken at a meeting between Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Rajendra Shukla and representatives of intern doctors, the Junior Doctors' Association (JUDA) and the Medical Teachers Association (MTA).
The agreement came after intern doctors staged protests at various places in the state, including a major demonstration near Kamala Park in Bhopal. The agitation had intensified after police used lathis and water cannons to disperse protesting students. Several intern doctors were injured during the protest.
After the meeting, Shukla said the government had ordered an inquiry into the incident and taken preliminary action against two police personnel. "Two police personnel, prima facie found to be involved in the incident, have been reassigned to police lines, and an inquiry team has been constituted. Appropriate further action will be ensured based on the findings," he said.
The Deputy Chief Minister also assured the delegation that students injured during the police action would receive proper medical treatment. "In a democracy, every individual has the right to express their views peacefully, and the government is working with sensitivity to address the students' concerns and resolve their issues," Shukla said.
The meeting also covered strengthening healthcare services in rural areas and the role of young doctors in improving medical facilities in remote parts of Madhya Pradesh.
Shukla said the state was working to strengthen rural healthcare through an MoU signed with 'Sevankur Bharat' and appealed to young doctors to serve in rural areas with a spirit of service and sensitivity.
The stipend hike is expected to provide financial relief to MBBS graduates during their compulsory internship, which involves clinical training and patient-care responsibilities in government hospitals and other healthcare institutions.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.