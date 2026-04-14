June deadline set for equipping Govt hostels: Andhra CM

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Monday conducted a comprehensive review of various welfare and development programs through RTGS, issuing strong directions to officials to ensure readiness and accountability across sectors.

The Chief Minister made it clear that all government hostels must be fully equipped by the time schools reopen in June.

He insisted on proper facilities including toilets, RO plants, food supply, and sanitation, warning that complaints after fund allocation would be treated as administrative lapses. He directed senior officials to conduct regular inspections and maintain continuous monitoring.

Turning to urban infrastructure, Naidu stressed that drinking water supply, street lighting, drainage, and garbage collection must function without disruption. He instructed municipal commissioners to establish mechanisms for immediate grievance redressal and to collect feedback from residents to build confidence in government responsiveness.

On women’s safety, the CM declared it a top priority, urging strict enforcement against offenders and continuous awareness campaigns.

He highlighted Andhra Pradesh’s Eagle anti-drug policy, noting that Odisha had adopted it as a model. Naidu also announced the expansion of Anna Canteens to rural constituencies, ensuring affordable meals for the poor.

CM has said the program would cost around `200 crore annually and encouraged voluntary contributions to sustain it.

Focusing on innovation and technology, he directed the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub to foster creativity among students and link with MSME parks and global firms like Nvidia.

He proposed pilot projects using drones to deliver healthcare in agency areas, aiming to make Andhra Pradesh a national model.