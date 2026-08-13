Judicial intervention in Punjab recruitments proves government failure, says BJP Chief Kewal Singh Dhillon

Chandigarh, Aug 13 (IANS): Raising questions over the transparency and credibility of government recruitments in Punjab, State BJP President Kewal Singh Dhillon said on Thursday that the Punjab and Haryana High Court's stay on the recruitment of 41 Block Programme Managers and 44 Cluster Coordinators, coming soon after judicial intervention in the Pharmacy Officer paper leak case has once again exposed the failure of the state government's recruitment system.
He added that out of the 100 marks prescribed for the selection process, 30 marks were allotted for interview, qualification and experience.
"However, transparency was not maintained while declaring the results. Instead of making the individual marks of candidates public, only the total marks were displayed, raising serious questions over the fairness and credibility of the entire process."
Dhillon said that when the committee constituted by the High Court examined the records, serious irregularities came to light in the manner in which marks had been awarded.
"In view of these circumstances, the High Court was compelled to stay the entire recruitment process."
He also added that the High Court also came down heavily on the Punjab government for entrusting such an important examination to a private company which allegedly lacked the requisite recognition and competence to conduct such an examination.
The State BJP Chief said that one recruitment examination after another in Punjab is being marred by paper leaks, irregularities, corruption and careless outsourcing, while the biggest sufferers are the hardworking youth of Punjab who spend years preparing for government jobs.
"Instead of ensuring a transparent and fair recruitment system for the youth, the Bhagwant Mann government continues to evade responsibility whenever its recruitment processes come under a cloud. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Convenor Arvind Kejriwal must answer the youth of Punjab as to why such controversies and irregularities are repeatedly surfacing in government recruitments," he said in a statement.
Dhillon added that the youth and students of Punjab have now understood the reality of this failed system.
He expressed confidence that in the coming elections, the people of Punjab will vote this (AAP) "failed and irresponsible government" out of power.
—
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.