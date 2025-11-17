Judge blocks Trump admin's funding cuts to UC over antisemitism claims

A federal judge has ruled that the Trump administration cannot immediately cut federal funding to the University of California (UC) or impose fines regarding allegations of antisemitism and discrimination. US District Judge Rita Lin issued a preliminary injunction on Friday in response to a lawsuit filed by labour unions and various groups representing UC faculty, students, and employees.

The unions contend that the administration's actions aim to silence dissenting viewpoints at UC, which they argue violates both the Constitution and federal law. Former President Donald Trump has been vocal in his criticism of elite universities, alleging they are dominated by liberal ideologies and antisemitism.

Background: Prior actions against UCLA and other institutions

This ruling follows the administration's previous actions against the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), where it imposed a significant fine of $1.2 billion and froze research funding. These measures were taken after accusations that UCLA allowed antisemitic behaviour on its campus. The administration has also paused federal funding to several private colleges, including Columbia University, based on similar allegations.

UC President's warning on potential devastation

James B Milliken, President of the University of California, expressed concerns that such substantial fines could have devastating effects on the UC system, which comprises some of the leading public universities in the nation. The UC system is currently engaged in settlement discussions with the administration, although it is not a party to the lawsuit before Judge Lin, who was nominated by President Joe Biden.

Demands include gender views and foreign student screening

The Trump administration has been demanding that UCLA adhere to its views on gender identity and establish processes to prevent the admission of foreign students likely to engage in anti-American or antisemitic disruptions. These requirements were part of a settlement proposal made public in October.

Safeguard for academic freedom amid broader debates

The ruling is seen as a protective measure for academic freedom within the University of California system, particularly amidst ongoing national debates about university funding and the alleged discrimination faced by various student groups. As the situation unfolds, the implications of this ruling may have lasting effects on the relationship between the federal government and educational institutions.

Ongoing tensions: Probes into diversity and admissions

The legal battle underscores the ongoing tensions between the Trump administration and several academic institutions across the US. The administration has launched investigations into numerous universities, claiming they have failed to comply with civil rights laws by employing racial preferences in their admissions processes. This has raised concerns about the future of diversity initiatives and their impact on student admissions.

As the case progresses, both the University of California and the Trump administration continue to navigate the complexities of federal funding and institutional autonomy. The outcome may set important precedents for how universities manage funding and address allegations of discrimination in the future.