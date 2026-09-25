JSSC-CGL Case: Accused Manu Kumar Singh arrested in Saran, two others sent to judicial remand

Ranchi: In connection with the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination case, accused Manu Kumar Singh, from Saran, Bihar, has been arrested. Two other accused, Kundan Kumar and Samir Kumar, have been sent to judicial remand.

On September 15, Jharkhand CID arrested two accused in separate cases related to alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, officials said.

In connection with alleged irregularities in the 14th JSSC-CGL, the CID arrested Sanjeet Kumar from the Ratu Road area of Ranchi. Kumar, who allegedly ran Shivangan Coaching Centre, is accused of acting as an agent and collecting money from candidates by promising to help them clear the examination, officials said.