JSSC cancels 2023 intermediate clerk exam, puts recruitment to 836 posts on hold after rule changes

Ranchi, Jharkhand (IANS): The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has cancelled the Intermediate Level (Computer Knowledge and Hindi Typing Qualification Holder Posts) Combined Competitive Examination-2023, bringing the recruitment process for around 836 clerk posts in various state government departments to a halt, a notification said on Monday.
The examination, slated to fill both regular and backlog vacancies, will no longer be conducted following the withdrawal of requisitions by the state's Personnel, Administrative Reforms and Official Language Department, the Commission said in the notification.
According to JSSC, the department informed the Commission through a letter dated July 29 that the requisitions related to both recruitment examinations had been withdrawn. Acting on this communication, the Commission formally announced the cancellation of the examination today.
The recruitment process had been initiated through Advertisement Nos. 15/2023 and 16/2023, under which appointments were to be made against regular as well as backlog vacancies. Both advertisements have now been withdrawn.
Sources indicated that the requisitions were withdrawn with the consent of the concerned departments following amendments to the recruitment rules. After the revised rules come into force, the government plans to restart the recruitment process afresh. The departments concerned will submit fresh requisitions for vacancies, following which JSSC will issue a new notification for the recruitment.
Officials suggest that the number of vacancies in the fresh recruitment drive could exceed the previously notified 836 posts. However, the exact number of vacancies will become clear only after the Commission receives the revised requisitions from the departments.
The cancellation has come as a setback for thousands of aspirants who had been waiting for progress in the recruitment process. Many candidates were expecting an announcement regarding the examination schedule and subsequent stages of selection. They will now have to wait until the fresh recruitment exercise is launched under the revised rules.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.