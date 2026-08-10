JPSC-JSSC row: LoP Babulal Marandi, BJP leaders detained amid protests outside CM's residence



"And the arrangements that you have made on roads today; these are students. You have put up barbed wires, deployed RAF with pellet guns, and our MP Aditya Sahu is under house arrest. Are you trying to show a reign of terror? This is a students' protest, and we do not want to give it a political colour. If even a single lathi is raised, every Bharatiya Janata Party worker will take to the streets for defence, and you will be held responsible for the consequences," the BJP spokesperson added.

The protesting JPSC-JSSC aspirants have maintained that their key demands, including cancellation of the JSSC-CGL examination, CBI investigation into alleged irregularities, and reforms to the recruitment process, have not been fully accepted by the state government.