Jharkhand CID arrests five more in JPSC exam case



Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said the government is open to talks with students protesting over alleged recruitment exam irregularities. He also assured that their demands would be considered seriously.

Speaking to the media, the Jharkhand CM said, "...Many individuals have already been arrested and sent to jail, and investigative agencies are conducting raids at multiple locations. Overall, the agencies are working diligently and effectively on this matter, and I believe we will move forward towards a concrete resolution... I have not spoken with the Home Minister yet, but if the need arises, I will discuss the matter with him.

"The government's doors are open to everyone. Anyone who has demands can come forward and present their concerns. We are already aware of the issues to some extent, and if they present their views, the government will certainly consider them seriously," he further said.



Meanwhile, the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) extended support to the protesting aspirants and said the government would soon take steps to address their concerns.

"JMM stands with aspirants in their protest...we know their demands. The government will form a high-level committee in one or two days. Exemplary actions are going to be taken in 2-3 days based on evidence," Pandey said.



The protests started after the results of the 14th JPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination were announced on July 5, with aspirants alleging irregularities in the recruitment process. Since then, students have been holding round-the-clock protests and an indefinite sit-in, demanding transparency and accountability.