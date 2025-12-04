JPC on 'One Nation One Election' holds meeting with Chairperson of the 23rd Law Commission

The Joint Parliamentary Committee's (JPC) meeting on One Nation One Election is underway on Thursday at the Parliament House.



The JPC held a meeting with former Supreme Court judge and Chairperson of the 23rd Law Commission of India, Dinesh Maheshwari.



Speaking to ANI, JPC Chairperson, PP Chaudhary emphasised that t,he Law Commission has a big role in research and other things which will benefit the Committee on One Nation One Election.

