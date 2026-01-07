JPC examines three key bills; experts back proposals in principle, seek clarifications, says sources

According to sources, all four experts supported the Bills in principle, describing them as broadly aligned with constitutional values and democratic governance. However, they also raised queries and sought clarifications on specific provisions across the three Bills, flagging potential legal and constitutional nuances that may require careful drafting or safeguards.



The JPC has now asked the experts to submit their detailed views in writing. They have also been asked to formally respond to the questions raised by Members of Parliament during the deliberations, sources added.

JPC will meet again on January 22 to discuss further.



Giving some details of the meeting, the Chairperson of the Committee and BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi said that the Joint Parliamentary Committee began its consultations today. The Chairperson of the Law Commission of India was present today.

