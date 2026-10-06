Journalists attacked at Bangladesh university; sparks widespread condemnation

Dhaka: At least 10 people sustained serious injuries after leaders and workers of Bangladesh's ruling BNP government's student wing, Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD), attacked journalists and students at Rajshahi University, local media reported.

The incident occurred on Sunday night outside Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Hall of the university, sparking widespread condemnation and calls for action against those responsible.

The injured journalists were identified as Arifuzzaman Korban, university correspondent of bdnews24; Zahidul Islam of Agamir Shomoy; Noor Ahsan Mridul of The Daily Star; and Mainul Islam Raju of Samakal.