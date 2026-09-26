Joshi urges startups, industry to mentor young innovators and support their ideas

Bengaluru: Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday called upon established startup founders and industry partners to mentor emerging innovators, saying those who had received support during their early stages should now help young entrepreneurs turn their ideas into products and scalable solutions.

Addressing the Seva First Innovation Challenge at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru, Joshi said the government and IISc would support young innovators and ensure that promising ideas received continued mentoring even beyond the competition.