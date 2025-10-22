Joseph Quinn won’t return as Eddie Munson in ‘Stranger Things’ season 5, confirm Duffer Brothers

Fans hoping for Eddie Munson’s return in the final season of Stranger Things are in for disappointment. Series creators Matt and Ross Duffer have officially confirmed that Joseph Quinn will not reprise his fan-favourite role in Season 5.

In an interview with a British film magazine, the Duffer brothers addressed ongoing rumours about Eddie’s comeback. “I love that Joe Quinn is toying with people! But no, he’s dead,” Matt Duffer said, adding that the actor’s packed schedule makes a return impossible.

“He’s shot like five movies since! When does he have time to come and shoot Stranger Things? No, sadly, RIP. He’s fully under that ground.”

Eddie Munson, introduced in Season 4, quickly became a breakout character for his heroic sacrifice—distracting Demobats to save his friends in one of the show’s most memorable scenes.

Since his exit, Quinn has worked on several high-profile projects including Hoard, A Quiet Place: Day One, Gladiator II, Warfare, and The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

While Eddie won’t return, Season 5 will see the comeback of core cast members Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Maya Hawke, Winona Ryder, David Harbour, and Joe Keery.

The Duffers also revealed that Linda Hamilton joins the show as Dr. Kay, a formidable government agent tracking Eleven.

Described as “hyper-intelligent and intimidating,” Dr. Kay is both a scientist and a fighter, according to Matt Duffer.

The final season of Stranger Things will be released in three parts—Volume 1 on November 26, Volume 2 on Christmas, and The Finale on New Year’s Eve.

The series, created by the Duffer brothers, is produced by Upside Down Pictures and 21 Laps Entertainment, with Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen serving as executive producers.