Joint meeting planned to resolve transfer of schools, health centres to Vasai-Virar civic body

Mumbai: Maharashtra Minister Prakash Abitkar on Monday assured that a joint meeting will be convened to resolve the delay in transferring health centres and schools in Palghar district to the Vasai-Virar civic body.

BJP MLA Sneha Dubey Pandit raised the issue in the state assembly, stating that despite orders issued by the chief minister five years ago, directing the transfer of three health centres, 12 sub-centres and 116 schools to the municipal corporation, the decision has not been implemented so far.

The delay was affecting administrative functioning, Dubey said, urging the government to ensure early execution of the order.