Joint meeting planned to resolve transfer of schools, health centres to Vasai-Virar civic body
Mumbai: Maharashtra Minister Prakash Abitkar on Monday assured that a joint meeting will be convened to resolve the delay in transferring health centres and schools in Palghar district to the Vasai-Virar civic body.
BJP MLA Sneha Dubey Pandit raised the issue in the state assembly, stating that despite orders issued by the chief minister five years ago, directing the transfer of three health centres, 12 sub-centres and 116 schools to the municipal corporation, the decision has not been implemented so far.
The delay was affecting administrative functioning, Dubey said, urging the government to ensure early execution of the order.
Presiding officer Yogesh Sagar asked the minister to specify a timeline for resolving the issue.
To this, Public Health Minister Abitkar said that a joint meeting of the urban development, rural development and public health departments would be held within a month to resolve the matter.
In reply to another question, Water Supply Minister Gulabrao Patil said several schemes under the Jal Jeevan Mission in the state had slowed down due to a shortage of funds, but assured that the Centre has now sanctioned the required sum expected to be received within a week.
He noted that the state has a total of 51,560 schemes under the mission, of which 26,499 have been completed so far.
During the discussion, MLAs Prakash Solanke, Narayan Kuche, Ratnakar Gutte and Tanaji Mutkule raised supplementary questions, seeking details about delays in implementing drinking water schemes.
Patil stated that the Central government has recently issued certain guidelines, and once the required formalities are completed according to these directions, the pending funds will be released to the state.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.