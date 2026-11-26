Australia is looking to expand its education and skills partnerships with India, with a 21-member delegation of Australian skills providers, educational institutions and EdTech companies visiting New Delhi and Bengaluru from November 23 to 27.
Led by the Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade), the delegation includes representatives working across school education, higher education, vocational training, employability solutions, digital learning technologies and workforce development. The visit is supported by Investment NSW and Trade & Investment Queensland.
The delegation is participating in DIDAC India 2026, being held from November 25 to 27 at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC). The visit aims to connect Australian institutions and companies with Indian stakeholders to explore potential partnerships and exchange expertise in education and skills development.
The engagement comes amid changes in India's education sector following the introduction of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which has opened avenues for international academic partnerships, transnational education and technology-enabled learning.
Australia is already among India's leading international education partners, with eight Australian universities either operating or preparing to establish a presence in the country.
Collaboration between institutions also extends to joint and dual degrees, twinning programmes, research partnerships, articulation pathways and credit-transfer arrangements. These models allow institutions in both countries to develop academic programmes and facilitate student progression across education systems.
The engagement also aligns with the New Roadmap for Australia's Economic Engagement with India, which identifies education and skills as a key area for bilateral economic cooperation.