John Cena retires: Wrestling fraternity, WWE icon's parents pay tribute to 17-time world champion

Washington: The global professional wrestling fraternity, including current and former WWE superstars, legends and fans, paid glowing tributes to John Cena as the iconic wrestler officially brought the curtain down on his illustrious in-ring career spanning more than two decades.



Cena, a record-breaking 17-time world champion, competed in his final professional wrestling match at Saturday Night's Main Event (SNME) on Sunday, where he suffered a submission loss to World Heavyweight Champion Gunther. The bout marked the end of one of the most decorated careers in WWE history.



Following the match, current WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, who had a Champion versus Champion bout against WWE NXT Champion Oba Femi on SNME, delivered a heartfelt speech highlighting Cena's enduring impact on professional wrestling.

