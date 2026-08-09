Jobless non-teaching staffers of state schools take out rally in Kolkata, demand employment

Kolkata: Around 500 "untainted" non-teaching staffers of state-run and -aided schools in West Bengal, who were among the 7,033 rendered jobless following the Supreme Court's cancellation of the state School Service Commission recruitment panel, on Friday staged a rally here demanding employment.
The agitators, who were among the 3,500 "untainted" non-teaching staffers, said the BJP government has not taken any initiative to hasten their recruitment "despite being given a clean chit by the SSC".
"While we are victims of the TMC government's institutional and vitiated corruption process, the new BJP administration has not taken any action for our employment. We remain jobless for the last over one year," Amiyo Naskar, a Group C employee from a school in Joynagar in South24 Parganas district, said.
The agitators staged the rally from Sealdah station to Esplanade via Moulali.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy