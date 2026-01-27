Job Opportunity Alert: India Post announces 28,740 GDS vacancies

New Delhi: India Post has released a short notification for the Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) recruitment 2026 drive. It has issued the India Post GDS Recruitment 2026 notification for a total of 28,740 vacancies. This notification is for various posts such as Branch Postmaster (BPM) and Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM).
Candidates awaiting the GDS recruitment process can submit their applications online through the official portal at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. According to official sources, the online registration process will begin on January 31, 2026. The last date to submit the India Post GDS application form is February 14, 2026. However, the fee payment window will be available until February 16, 2026.
The examination authority has also allowed candidates to edit their India Post GDS registration form. The application correction window will be available from February 18 to 19, 2026.
Interested candidates must meet all the eligibility criteria specified by the examining authority to register for the India Post GDS recruitment 2026 process. To register for this job, candidates must have passed the 10th grade. The age limit is 18 to 40 years. Candidates should note that the selection will be based solely on their 10th-grade marks.
Candidates must register online only through the official portal, indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. The application process can be started with basic details such as name, email, and mobile number. It is advised to keep all the necessary documents ready before applying online. The online application window will be available from January 31 to February 14, 2026.
The selection of candidates will be based on the marks obtained in the 10th-grade examinations. Shortlisted candidates will be appointed in their respective states. The salary range for ABPM and GDS posts is Rs 10,000 to Rs 24,470 per month. BPM posts offer a higher salary range, from Rs 12,000 to Rs 29,380 per month.