Job Opportunity Alert: India Post announces 28,740 GDS vacancies

New Delhi: India Post has released a short notification for the Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) recruitment 2026 drive. It has issued the India Post GDS Recruitment 2026 notification for a total of 28,740 vacancies. This notification is for various posts such as Branch Postmaster (BPM) and Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM).

Candidates awaiting the GDS recruitment process can submit their applications online through the official portal at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. According to official sources, the online registration process will begin on January 31, 2026. The last date to submit the India Post GDS application form is February 14, 2026. However, the fee payment window will be available until February 16, 2026.

The examination authority has also allowed candidates to edit their India Post GDS registration form. The application correction window will be available from February 18 to 19, 2026.