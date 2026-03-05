News
Job mela in Khammam on March 6 for 322 posts
Khammam: A job mela will be held at 10 am on March 6 at the Model Career Centre (Government ITI, Tekulapalli) in Khammam to fill 322 vacancies in MedPlus in Hyderabad.
District Employment Officer N Madhavi said the posts include pharmacists, customer service associates, junior assistants and audit assistants.
Pharmacist posts require Pharmacy (PCI) certification with salaries between `19,000 and `25,000 per month. For other posts, candidates with SSC, Intermediate or any degree are eligible, with salaries between `12,756 and `14,500.
Selected candidates will be posted in Hyderabad and provided free accommodation. Applicants should attend the mela with photocopies of their educational certificates.