Job hopefuls seek time-bound conduct of KEA, KPSCA exams

BENGALURU: Even as the state government announced filling up of 56,342 vacant posts within a month, students and faculty members from various coaching institutions training aspirants for competitive exams urged the state government, Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) and Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) to release a timeline for the exams every year, like the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

This facilitates filling of vacant posts, reducing unemployment and waiting period for aspirants, irrespective of parties in power, they said.

Shashank KN, a faculty at a private institution, said, “Last year, I saw female candidates opting for abortion while waiting for PSI results as the final round is a physical test. None of the parties that come to power in the state understand the depth of the pain, hardwork and financial constraints that candidates go through. KPSC is a constitutional body and it must act like one.

They must make it mandatory to release a timetable of exam dates that will be scheduled for this year or even 2027. Even if it is 150 posts, they must make sure to conduct exams and fill them as soon as possible.” Arjun Boppanna, another faculty member, said, “I saw one of my students joining a state government job at the age of 55 as he belonged to the ex-military servicemen category. But he wrote the exams when he was 45 and got results when he was 55. Timetable of exams will give clarity to students to prepare for various exams like NABARD, banking, railways and others.”

A student, who has spent four years preparing for various competitive exams, said on condition of anonymity, “It is depressing to wait for the government to release results of KPSC exams that happened in 2023. I cleared prelims and wrote KPSC mains for the post of gazetted probationers Group A and B in May 2024. I am waiting for results so that I can prepare for an interview. Mounting loans, mental pressure, depression are part of the preparation. But in the end, they must yield results.”

Another student who has also cleared mains for the same exam said, “This is my last ray of hope. If the government doesn’t release results, I will go back to my hometown to work as a teacher in a private school.”