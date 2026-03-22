Job finally granted to Pahalgam attack victim’s daughter after delay

MUMBAI: The Pune Mayor on Wednesday handed over a letter to Asawari Jagdale, the daughter of a victim of the Pahalgam terror attack, appointing her as an administrative officer in the Pune Municipal Corporation. TNIE had earlier reported that Asawari was running from pillar to post to secure the promised position.

Asawari, a computer graduate with a master’s degree in human resources, had been promised a government job by Amit Shah, Devendra Fadnavis, and Eknath Shinde as a gesture of condolence following the deaths of her father Santosh Jagdale and six other Maharashtra residents in the attack. The state government had also pledged financial aid and government jobs for the families of the deceased.