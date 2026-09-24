JNVU Results 2026: Where to check JNVU BA 2nd Semester result at jnvuiums.in

The Jai Narain Vyas University (JNVU), Jodhpur, is all set to announce the semester exam result 2026 soon. Official sources confirm that the JNVU BA 2nd Semester Result 2026 will be released in September 2026. However, there is no official conformation yet from the exam authority.

Candidates can access the JNVU results 2026 link only on the official website at jnvuiums.in. Students who have appeared for the Bachelor of Arts 2nd semester examinations can access the results using their roll number. The JNVU exam results for various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes will be available online only through its official portal.

How to check JNVU semester result 2026?

Step 1: Open the official website at jnvuiums.in

Step 2: Go to the Results section

Step 3: Select the semester examination results link such as BA 2nd semester results

Step 4: Fill in the valid login credentials such as roll number

Step 5: Submit the mandatory fields

Step 6: The JNVU exam results 2026 will be available on the screen

Step 7: Download JNVU semester results 2026 scorecard for future need

What after JNVU results?

Candidates can check all the details available on the JNVU scorecard such as the student's name, roll number, course, semester, subject-wise marks, total marks and qualifying status. One can retain the online provisional marksheet till they receive the original marksheet.