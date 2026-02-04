JNUTA slams rustication decision, seeks VC’s removal

NEW DELHI: The Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers’ Association (JNUTA) on Tuesday strongly condemned the JNU administration’s decision to rusticate all four office bearers of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union, along with its former president, calling it an “unprecedented” assault on democratic rights on campus.

In a statement issued a day after the rustication orders were announced, the teachers’ body said the action was not merely directed against a few individual students but amounted to a direct attack on the collective democratic rights of the university’s student community.

The administration has also imposed heavy fines on the students and declared the campus “out of bounds” for them for two semesters.