JNUTA urges halt to JNU recruitment, seeks NTA abolition

New Delhi: The Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers' Association (JNUTA) has demanded an immediate freeze on all ongoing teaching and non-teaching recruitment at the university, alleging serious procedural violations and irregularities in appointments during the tenure of Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit.



In a statement, JNUTA said JNU had commenced recruitment under Advertisement No. RC/75/2026 on August 14 despite allegations of procedural violations raised in an investigation by The Reporters' Collective (TRC).



The teachers' association described its opposition to the ongoing recruitment process as "fierce" and "unequivocal", and demanded an immediate halt to all recruitment activities.