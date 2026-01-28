JNUSU flags rise in campus accidents, seeks urgent road safety measures

"We have written to the bus depots as well to sensitise bus drivers while driving buses inside the campus, as these electric buses accelerate quickly and may lead to accidents," a university official said, adding that the current speed limit inside the campus is 25 kmph.

All suggestions will be evaluated while keeping road safety rules and measures in mind, the official said.

The students' union also asked for a strict prohibition on the movement of motorcycles on footpaths used by students, saying this was necessary to prevent accidents and ensure pedestrian safety.

"We have installed pedestrian signs all across the university and have advised students not to drive on the footpaths. We have also asked our security guards to keep an eye and inform students and visitors not to use footpaths for riding," the JNU official added.