JNUSU elections 2025-26: Polling to finish soon

Voting is under way today, November 4 across the campus of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) for the 2025-26 Students’ Union (JNUSU) elections, with the final session of polling set to close soon. The polls are being held in two sessions: 9 am to 1 pm and 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

The counting of the votes is scheduled to begin at 9 pm tonight, and the results are expected to be declared on November 6.

A total of 20 students are contesting for the four central posts of President, Vice-President, General Secretary and Joint Secretary, while 111 candidates are contesting councillor seats across the university’s 18 schools, Times of India reports.

The contest prominently pits the left-leaning alliance dubbed “Left Unity”, which comprises the All India Students’ Association (AISA), Students’ Federation of India (SFI) and Democratic Students’ Federation (DSF), against the right-wing Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), backed by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Other students’ organisations, such as the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), which is the student wing of the Indian National Congress (INC), as well as the independent Ambedkarite Birsa Ambedkar Phule Students’ Association (BAPSA), are also prominent parties to this election.

This year’s elections reflect a surge in female participation, with roughly 30 per cent of nominees for central panel posts being women, and about 25 per cent of the councillor seats contested by female candidates.