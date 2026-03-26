JNU vice chancellor congratulates faculty, students on QS ranking

New Delhi: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is one of the world's top 50 institutions, according to the latest QS World University rankings by subject released on Wednesday.
JNU has secured the 26th rank in "Development Studies", rising from the 29th place in 2025.
Congratulating the JNU faculty, staff and students, Vice Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit said, "JNU has been consistently securing highest rankings for the last three years. It continues to lead the way in academics with Nari Shakti for Viksit Bharat."
Among the total 23 entries sent by the university for the QS rankings, Development Studies is in the top 50, three subjects are in the top 100 and eight are in the top 200.
JNU saw a dip in its rank in politics and international studies, which is 95 in 2026 compared to 75 last year.
In the arts and humanities broad area, JNU's ranking has dropped from 177 in 2025 to 260 in 2026.
In Sociology however, JNU's rank has improved to 86 from 101-150.
This is the 16th annual edition of the QS World University Rankings by subject, published by the London-based Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), known for the university rankings.
The rankings benchmark more than 21,000 academic programmes across 1,900 universities in more than 100 countries, spanning 55 disciplines and five broad faculty areas.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.