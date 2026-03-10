JNU union ups the ante against V-C, asks students to vote in ‘referendum’

NEW DELHI: The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) on Monday announced that a student referendum will be held on Tuesday across all schools of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) to seek students’ mandate on whether the Vice Chancellor should continue in her position. The results of the referendum are expected to be declared on Wednesday.

According to JNUSU representatives, the voting process will be overseen by former members of the JNU Teachers’ Association (JNUTA) to ensure transparency. The student body said the exercise aims to provide a platform for students to express their views on the leadership of the university.