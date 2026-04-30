JNU teachers write to President seeking action over Vice-Chancellor’s decisions

NEW DELHI: The Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers’ Association (JNUTA) on Wednesday wrote a fourth letter to the Visitor of the university, Droupadi Murmu, seeking the removal of Vice Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit over what it described as a “blatant abuse of power” and continued violations of institutional norms.

In the letter dated April 29, the association referred to its previous communications sent in September and November 2025, alleging that the situation at JNU has further deteriorated.