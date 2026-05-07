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JNU teachers allege irregularities in faculty promotion process

Teachers’ association raises concerns over CAS procedures, APAR requirements and delays in promotion interviews, seeking greater clarity from the university’s IQAC
JNUTA flags delays, inconsistencies in faculty promotions at JNU
JNUTA flags delays, inconsistencies in faculty promotions at JNU
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NEW DELHI: The Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers’ Association (JNUTA) has written to the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC), raising concerns over delays and procedural inconsistencies in faculty promotions under the Career Advancement Scheme (CAS).

In its letter to IQAC Director Professor PR Kumaraswamy, the association said issues flagged nearly a year ago remain unresolved. It alleged that recent processing of promotion applications shows inconsistencies and raises questions over adherence to regulations.

A key concern relates to the demand for Annual Performance Appraisal Reports (APARs) for applicants under UGC 2010 norms, which JNUTA said were introduced only in 2018 regulations. It also questioned seeking APARs beyond the prescribed assessment period. JNUTA also sought clarity on delays in CAS interviews, evaluation criteria and decision-making processes within IQAC.

This story is reported by Ifrah Mufti

JNUTA
IQAC
CAS
Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU)
Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers’ Association
Career Advancement Scheme
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