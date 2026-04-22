Ward quota for university teachers opposed by JNUTA general body

Professor Pandit was appointed as the Vice Chancellor of JNU despite her past records, and after taking charge she instrumentalised and weaponised the CAS promotions of JNU faculty to serve her personal agenda rather than processing them as a transparent institutional responsibility. While pressure from JNUTA has forced the Vice Chancellor to process certain CAS applications over the last 2 months, her biased 'pick and choose' pattern of discrimination continues to persist. JNUTA has already made clear how declaring "None Found Suitable" (NFS) in more than 40% of the total posts for which selection committees have been held is a scam and a clear violation of Constitutional obligations.

The most recent example of the Vice Chancellor's subversion of institutional norms is the case of the School of Engineering where her daughter has been effectively working as a faculty member without having been appointed through any due process and enjoying the status of a 'freelancer' for over three years. This is confirmed not only by documents such as timetables circulated on the SoE website but also by her daughter's self-declaration in the public domain that the work includes responsibilities like 'designing coursework', 'advocating for a new curriculum', 'guiding students in research', and 'attending and participating in staff meetings', among others. Whether the individual concerned has the expertise to discharge the teaching responsibilities she has been given or whether she draws any salary from JNU is beside the point.