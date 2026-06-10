JNU students hold march seeking justice for J-K minor

New Delhi: A group of students at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) held a candlelight march on campus on Tuesday in solidarity with the 13-year-old girl from Jammu and Kashmir whose body was found days after she went missing.
The vigil was attended by students from Jammu and Kashmir studying at JNU, members of the JNU Students' Union (JNUSU), and representatives of several student organisations.
Participants expressed concern over the pace of the investigation and called for greater
transparency from the authorities, a statement said.
The minor, daughter of Mushtaq Ahmed, resident of Poonch district, went missing on May 30, following which the kidnapping case was registered at the Mandi police station.
The search and investigation were taken up by police, but no headway could be achieved.
Later, the dead body of the girl was recovered from the riverside at Sathra on June 3. According to the organisers, the girl had gone missing after leaving her home to purchase some items.
Speaking at the gathering, Hafsa Bukhari, councillor of JNUSU, demanded a fair and speedy trial and urged authorities to ensure that those responsible are brought to justice at the earliest.
JNUSU Joint Secretary Danish Ali said the students' union stood in solidarity with her family and appealed to the administration to ensure justice in the case.
He said students would intensify their protests if their concerns remained unaddressed.
Akil, a student of Jamia Millia Islamia who attended the vigil, questioned the delay in the investigation, while Irfan, a student of the University of Delhi, sought clarity on the status of the forensic report and asked why no official police briefing had been held so far.
The protesters demanded a fair and speedy trial, immediate release of the forensic report, and regular public updates on the investigation through official briefings.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.