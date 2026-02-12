JNU students go on strike to protest against rustication of JNUSU office bearers

New Delhi: Students of JNU's School of Social Sciences (SSS) went on a strike on Wednesday to protest what they described as the "unjust rustication" of five students, including office bearers of the student's union, and the imposition of hefty fines on them.

On February 2, the university issued orders to rusticate four Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) office bearers along with a former president of the student body.

The action followed a proctorial inquiry that held them responsible for "extensive damage to university property" during a protest held on November 21, 2025, at the Dr B. R. Ambedkar Central Library.

As per the order, the students were rusticated for two semesters and declared out of bounds with immediate effect by the university and further fined for Rs 20,000.