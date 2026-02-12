JNU Social Sciences students declare strike amid row over rustication and fines

NEW DELHI: The School of Social Sciences (SSS) Council at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) held a general body meeting to discuss the alleged unjust rustication of JNUSU office-bearers, the imposition of hefty fines on students, and the broader crackdown on student movements demanding implementation of the Rohith Act and the UGC Promotion of Equity Regulations, 2026.

The council resolved to boycott all classes and go on strike as an immediate and collective form of protest. The strike was declared a democratic warning to the administration. The Council made it clear that if the authorities remain unresponsive and refuse meaningful engagement with student demands, the movement will intensify through broader and sustained forms of struggle.

Students across various centres expressed solidarity with those facing punitive action and condemned what they described as the administration’s continued use of proctorial enquiries, rustication, out-of-bounds orders, and fines to suppress democratic dissent.

The general body unanimously passed resolutions strongly criticising what it termed an assault on democratic functioning within the university. It asserted that repression has replaced dialogue and that the rustication of union representatives amounts to a direct attack on students’ right to organise and unionise.

In addition, the Council demanded student representation in the Academic Council, immediate filling of vacant staff positions, confirmation of pending appointments, implementation of equity regulations, and hostel accommodation for PhD scholars until submission of their theses. The Council placed responsibility for any academic disruption on the administration’s alleged refusal to engage in dialogue.

‘Convert DU semester break into vacation’

Members of Delhi University’s statutory bodies have written to the Vice-Chancellor seeking conversion of the March 1–8 mid-semester break into a vacation. Citing parity with earlier changes to the academic calendar, they said faculty remained engaged in exam duties during declared breaks and sought fairness, consistency, and recognition of teachers’ sustained workload.