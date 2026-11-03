JNU sexual harassment case: Delhi court seeks police's reply on Akoijam's anticipatory bail plea

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Tuesday issued notice to the city police on Congress MP and dismissed Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) professor Angomcha Bimol Akoijam's plea seeking anticipatory bail in a sexual harassment case.

Special Judge Dig Vinay Singh sought a response from the Delhi Police and said no coercive action will be taken against Akoijam till the next date of hearing on November 5.

The court also directed the investigating officer (IO) to appear with the case file on the next date of hearing.