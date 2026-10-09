JNU PhD Admission 2026: NET scores carry 70% weightage; JRF selection based entirely on viva-voce

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is accepting applications for PhD admissions for the 2026–27 academic session, with the registration deadline set for October 16, 2026. While the application process began on October 6, candidates planning to pursue doctoral research at the university should pay particular attention to the selection criteria, which differ depending on whether they apply through NET, JRF or GATE.
According to the university's PhD admission prospectus, qualifying an examination alone does not guarantee admission or even an interview call. Candidates must also satisfy the academic qualifications and subject-specific eligibility prescribed by the respective schools and centres.
JNU has outlined three admission routes, each with distinct selection rules.
UGC/CSIR NET: Candidates qualifying under NET Categories 1, 2 and 3 can apply. The NET percentile will carry 70% weightage, while the viva-voce will account for the remaining 30%.
JRF category: Eligible candidates holding fellowships awarded through UGC, CSIR, ICMR, DBT or NBHM examinations must apply separately under the JRF category. Selection will be based entirely on viva-voce performance, with 100% weightage.
GATE category: Candidates with a valid GATE score can apply for eligible PhD programmes in JNU's School of Engineering. GATE scores will carry 70% weightage and the viva-voce 30%.
For admission through the NET route, JNU will consider UGC/CSIR NET percentiles from the June 2025 examination onwards. Earlier NET scores will not be accepted for the 2026–27 admission cycle.
Candidates can choose a maximum of three fields of study, arranged in order of preference.
However, JNU has made it clear that these preferences cannot be changed after submission. A candidate selected for a higher-preference discipline cannot subsequently claim admission to a lower-preference choice.
JRF-qualified applicants can also submit a separate application through the NET category, provided they meet the applicable requirements.
The university generally requires a master's degree with at least 55% marks or an equivalent grade. Candidates applying directly after a four-year bachelor's degree must have at least 75% marks, subject to applicable relaxations.
A five-percentage-point relaxation is available for eligible reserved categories under UGC regulations.
Importantly, candidates must meet both the educational qualification and the relevant NET/JRF/GATE subject requirements specified for their chosen programme.
Registration period: October 6–16, 2026
Last date to apply: October 16, up to 11.50 pm
Application correction window: October 17–18
Interview invitations: By October 22 (tentative)
Viva-voce examinations: October 26–30 (tentative)
First merit list: November 9 (tentative)
Second merit list: November 23 (tentative)
Third/final merit list, if required: December 4 (tentative)
Final admission deadline: December 10, 2026
The university will shortlist NET/GATE applicants based on their examination performance and the number of available seats.
For general-category candidates, the shortlist may extend to eight times the programme intake. For SC, ST, OBC-NCL and EWS candidates, the corresponding figure is ten times the intake. JNU has also prescribed a ten-times-intake provision for PwD candidates wherever applicable.
All eligible applicants under the JRF category will be called for viva-voce.
Candidates can submit applications through the official admission portal, jnuee.jnu.ac.in, and should consult the programme-wise eligibility and seat matrix before finalising their preferences.