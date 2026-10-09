JNU PhD Admission 2026: NET scores carry 70% weightage; JRF selection based entirely on viva-voce

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is accepting applications for PhD admissions for the 2026–27 academic session, with the registration deadline set for October 16, 2026. While the application process began on October 6, candidates planning to pursue doctoral research at the university should pay particular attention to the selection criteria, which differ depending on whether they apply through NET, JRF or GATE.

According to the university's PhD admission prospectus, qualifying an examination alone does not guarantee admission or even an interview call. Candidates must also satisfy the academic qualifications and subject-specific eligibility prescribed by the respective schools and centres.