JNU MBA admission process to enter second phase soon; registration till May 15

New Delhi: The admission process to Jawaharlal Nehru University's Atal Bihari Vajpayee School of Management and Entrepreneurship (ABVSME) is set to enter its second phase soon, with registration for the MBA admission expected to close by May 15, officials said on Wednesday.
The registration for its Master of Business Administration (MBA) programme for the current academic session was opened in the first week of April.
"The next phase, comprising group discussion and personal interview, is expected to begin shortly. The entire process is likely to be wrapped up by the end of May, and classes will start by the second week of July," an official told PTI.
According to the selection criteria, admission will be based on the candidate's CAT score (70 per cent), group discussion (10 per cent ), and personal interview (20 per cent).
"During the application process, candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs 2,000 through online modes, and this fee applies to General, EWS, and OBC candidates, while SC, ST, and Divyang (differently-abled) candidates have to pay Rs 1,000," officials added.
The ABVSME launched its inaugural MBA batch in 2019, and the Atal Incubation Centre at JNU were established to foster entrepreneurship and enterprise, with hands-on training and case studies in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the officials said.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.